Mitchell Carl Coffman

Sept. 28, 1954 - May 22, 2019

Martinez, California

Mitch grew up in Port Chicago, California, and in 1968 moved to Martinez, his home for the rest of his life. He worked in many fields, from drumming to construction, and ended his working life at Shell Chemical. He never met a stranger, and he loved cars, good music, and life in general. He was fortunate to have many years of sobriety and the support of countless friends in his long journey with cancer. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Mike Glowner; his stepsisters, Joyce Lucido and Dennise Lucke; his niece, Carly Ortega, and her family; and his loving companion, Jeannine Gendar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Coffman and Carlene Horan, and his brother, Donald Coffman.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mitch's life on Saturday, June 29 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1601 Mary Drive, Pleasant Hill. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please consider Hospice East Bay, the John Muir Land Trust, or the Contra Costa Humane Society.





