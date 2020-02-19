|
Mitsuru "Mitch" Inouye
Resident of Richmond
Mitsuru "Mitch" Inouye was born on May 10, 1930 in East Oakland California to Shigemasa and Yukimi Inouye. He was the youngest of 6 children had 5 older siblings, Suga, Setsu, Taka, Kaz and Tak. He was a 1948 graduate of Berkeley High School. After graduating from Merritt Business School he was drafted into the U.S Army and was stationed in Pusan Korea. Mitch was employed at C.M.E., Delta Truck Lines, Berkeley Unified School District and from Contra Costa County where he retired in 1999 as a Computer Programmer/Analyst. Mitch was also a long time committee member of the queen program of the (San Francisco) Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival in which his daughter Lisa was the 1983 Cherry Blossom Queen.
Mitch passed away quietly in his sleep Monday, January 27 around 9:00am. He is survived by his wife Ann, son Eric and daughter in law Sandra, daughter Lisa and son in-law Rick and 5 grand Children, Emi, Sienna, Ethan, Ryan and Serra.
A Memorial/Celebration of Life Service will be held on February 22, 2020 at Saint Jerome's Parish Hall at 308 Carmel Ave. El Cerrito Ca. from 12 noon to 3.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020