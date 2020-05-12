Miyoko G. Uyemoto46 year resident of Castro ValleyMiyoko G. Uyemoto, passed away peacefully at Astoria Gardens in Tracy on May 3, 2020 at the age of 97. Born on April 5, 1923 in Fresno to tenant farmers Ryokuzo & Kazuo Goto, Miyoko grew up in the Central Valley & Washington Township and graduated from Washington Union High School in 1940.She met Atsushi Uyemoto in Topaz Internment Camp, married in August 1943, and was segregated to Tule Lake Detention Center. They were married for 60 years and resided in Richmond, Berkeley, Oakland & Castro Valley. She was a member of the Berkeley Higashi Honganji Buddhist Church, an avid Golden State Warrior fan, and enjoyed painting.Miyoko is survived by three daughters & their husbands, JoAnn and Robert Otani of Tracy, Arlene and Ken Hashimoto of Pinole, and Donna Uyemoto and Michael Yee of Castro Valley. Her four grandchildren, Robin (Paul) Thompson, Scott Otani, and Lani and Keoki Yee; four great grandchildren, Matthew (Cara) and Sydney Thompson, Ian and Mya Yee will all miss her dearly. She leaves behind brother George Goto (Midori); sister-in-law Grace Goto (Joe); and three nieces & a nephew.A private family service will be held.