Mohammad Nabil Atiya
January 3, 1983 - October 5, 2020
Oakland
ATIYA, Mohammad Nabil. Age 37, died on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. He grew up in Bedford, NH and was a 2002 graduate of West High School in Manchester, NH. He eventually ventured out to California where he lived most of his adult life. Being the youngest of 4 children, Mohammad would follow his brother and sisters with the utmost curiosity and always ended up with all the extra grits on his plate that was slowly passed down by each sibling. In high school he would act in plays where he felt as free as a bird on stage while trying to master his love for the tenor saxophone in band. He also loved to play video games, starting in the late 80's with a Nintendo™ set and continuing until his last days as he dominated on The Nintendo Switch™ in the online gaming community. His colorful personality would not only make people smile but allow them to see that life can't be taken too seriously. His spunky and out of this world character brought joy to all that adored him and his selfless ways offered comfort to those who needed it the most. Mohammad's passion for singing is where he felt the most pure and real. He could be found either listening to live music while trying to harmonize or shining with confidence at a karaoke bar. He will truly be missed. Mohammad is survived by his parents, Theodora Hatzipetros of Eritrea, Greece, and Nabil Atiya and his wife Sanaa Elsharif of Amman, Jordan. He is also survived by his siblings, Rania Atiya of Manchester, NH, Atef Atiya and his wife Erin of Hooksett, NH, Sarah Norcott and her husband Jim of Quincy, MA, and by a number of nieces and nephews, (who called him Uncle Mo), aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends. Celebrate Mohammad's life by donating to The Trevor Project organization in his name at https://www.thetrevorproject.org
. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, BOSTON. View the online memorial for Mohammad Nabil Atiya