Molly Kathleen VinsonSept. 7, 1971 - August 15, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekMolly Kathleen Vinson, 48, of Walnut Creek, CA passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, from debilitating MS with other chronic disabilities.Molly grew up in Walnut Creek, attended Las Lomas High School, and completed a course at Silicon Valley College with a diploma of Clinical Medical Technician. She loved working with children and the elderly, and was a devoted active member in Walnut Creek United Methodist Church.Molly was preceded in death by her father, Terry Vinson, and is survived by her mother Barbara, her brother Sean, her sister-in-law Christie, nephews Justin, Sean, Bailey and Gregory.Due to COVID-19 a celebration of Molly's life will be arranged at a later date.Donations in Molly's memory may be made to National MS Society or to Walnut Creek UMC, 1545 Sunnyvale Ave., Walnut Creek, CA 94597.