East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Strohm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Fay Gary Strohm


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mona Fay Gary Strohm Obituary
Mona Fay Gary Strohm
1936 - 2019
Resident of Concord
Mona left this world behind Sunday, February 17th, to reunite with her husband. She is survived by her brother, John Gary, son, Michael Strohm, daughter, Tiffany Strohm, and 6 beloved grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel Friday, March 8th from 5-8pm, and services will be Saturday March 9th at 11am at Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a non-political charity of your choosing. To view complete obituary please visit www.ouimetbrothers.com.


View the online memorial for Mona Fay Gary Strohm
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
Download Now