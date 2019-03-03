|
|
Mona Fay Gary Strohm
1936 - 2019
Resident of Concord
Mona left this world behind Sunday, February 17th, to reunite with her husband. She is survived by her brother, John Gary, son, Michael Strohm, daughter, Tiffany Strohm, and 6 beloved grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel Friday, March 8th from 5-8pm, and services will be Saturday March 9th at 11am at Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a non-political charity of your choosing. To view complete obituary please visit www.ouimetbrothers.com.
View the online memorial for Mona Fay Gary Strohm
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019