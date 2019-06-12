East Bay Times Obituaries
Mona Leilani (Fellez) Rodrigues


1936 - 2019
Mona Leilani (Fellez) Rodrigues Obituary
Mona Leilani Rodrigues (Fellez)
Nov. 5, 1936 - Jun. 2, 2019
Formerly of Fremont, since 1955
Mrs. Rodrigues has joined her beloved husband, Thomas John Rodrigues. Loving Mother of Abbey & John Moore, Marie & Tom Davenport, Thomas & Dilly Rodrigues, Mona & David Armaz, Vera & Timothy Moran, as well Charles Rodrigues & Caroline Rodrigues (both deceased). An always loving Grandmother of 19 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren. A native Hawaiian, from the Island of Kauai. A most devoted and tireless housewife of 34 years. A cherished, loved, and forever missed-truly authentic Hawaiian mother, grandmother. Celebration of Life at: Chapel of the Chimes Hayward, 32992 Mission Blvd-Sat., June 15th, 9:00 Visitation, 10:15 Serv. & 12:30 Graveside.


View the online memorial for Mona Leilani Rodrigues (Fellez)
Published in East Bay Times on June 12, 2019
