Mora Catherine Hall-Stone
Oct. 10, 1922 - Jan. 26, 2020
Alameda
Mora Catherine Hall Stone, Resident of Alameda, Ca.
Mora Catherine Hall Stone passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born Oct 10th 1922 to Charles Wood Hall and Evila Maude Thorp Hall of Marshall, Mo. The Hall family moved to Kansas City, Mo. Mora attended North East High School and then University of Missouri where she later taught mathematics. Mora loved staying active and enjoyed swimming, spring board diving and synchronized swimming. On vacation to Florida she met her husband to be and diving instructor Elton C. Stone a professional pilot and spring board diving champion. Elton was previously widowed caring for his young son Elton C Stone 3rd. The three moved to Belvedere, Ca. In 1952 built their home in Alameda. They had three more children Wendy, Author and Cynthia. Mora worked at the Academy of Dance in Alameda as a book keeper and dance instructor while teaching diving and synchronized swimming to kids in her neighborhood. The family lost Elton in 1966 after his plane went down. Mora started Alameda School of Dance & Gymnastics in 1967 and retired 2008. She was admired and loved by the 3 generations of students she taught. She is survived by her step son Elton Cushman Stone and wife Judy Stone, son Author D. Stone and wife Brenda Stone and two daughters Wendy A. Stone and Cynthia L. Stone. Also survived by her 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced. Her urn will be placed next to her husband at Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Ave. Oakland, Ca.
Mountain View Cemetery
5000 Piedmont Ave.
Oakland, Ca.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020