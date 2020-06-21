Morris Kevin Osman
1950 - 2020
Morris Kevin Osman
August 26, 1950 - June 7, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA.
On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Kevin Osman, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 69 in Red Lodge, Montana, after a long and courageous 6 year battle with cancer. Kevin was born on August 26, 1950 in Hillsboro, Ohio to Milton and Marilynn Osman. He graduated from Lebanon High School and went on to serve in the military for 4 years. He then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where he met and married Rebecca Stevens on April 6, 1979. Together they raised two sons, Brian and Brandon in Pinole, California.
Over the course of 48 years, he owned and operated various gas stations, including Square Deal Garage in Pinole. Kevin always had a passion for cars and enjoyed all types of racing, especially drag racing. He raced all over the country with his two sons for the better part of 30 years. In 2001, he discovered the town of Red Lodge, Montana and instantly fell in love with it. He decided to invest in Perry's RV Park and Campground, which he owned and operated for the past 17 years during the summer months. With his feisty work ethic, he poured his heart and soul into his beloved RV park. He passed away in Montana, doing exactly what he loved, which is an unfortunate, but appropriate ending to what was an amazing and so influential life.
Kevin touched so many people with his wisdom and knowledge, but his great sense of humor and hilarious stories were what drew people to love him. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Marilynn. He is survived by his father, Milton, his wife Rebecca, his two sons Brian and Brandon, his grandchildren Audrey, Sierra May, and Michael, his brothers Ed and Terry, his sister Sarah, and many nieces and nephews. There will be memorial services in Red Lodge, Montana and in California in the near future. Details to follow.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
A very special memory with very special people..Brian and Nai's wedding. Will miss this dear friend.
Sharon Lubkeman
Friend
June 19, 2020
Our ways parted many years ago, his to Montana and ours to Saskatchewan but enjoyed his presence while it was possible.
Henry Jespersen
Friend
June 19, 2020
Kevin I am going to miss you so much! You were like a grandpa to me, and every-time you came down from California you always were the first person I saw. You always gave me an ice cream every time I came and visited, it was the best ice cream I have ever had.
Rebbecca purcell
Friend
June 19, 2020
Kevin was the grandfather I never had. Since I was young he inspired me to Go for what I wanted, how its up to me and never to give up. He was a walking inspiration and had the best stories, even if they were a fib. He will never be forgotten. I love you Kevin thank you for always encouraging me to go big dont worry youll still get your 10% some way:)
Chelsea Vainio
Family
