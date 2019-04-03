|
|
Muriel Barry
April 10, 1929- March 28, 2019
Hayward
Muriel Barry, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday March 28 2019. She was the wife of Lawrence Barry of 69 years. Together they have 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Born in Oakland Ca, they moved to Hayward to raise their family. Muriel enjoyed volunteering at her children's school and proudly sold Avon for 15 years. She
loved scrapbooking, she also loved traveling. Viewing at 5pm at Holy Sepulchre. Mass at St. Bede 9:30am
View the online memorial for Muriel Barry
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019