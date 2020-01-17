|
Muriel Korb Pyle
Jul 28, 1922 - Jan 17, 2019
El Cerrito
Muriel Dorothy Korb was born in Berkeley, the youngest of three children to Samuel and Ethel Korb. She grew up in Stege (now Richmond Annex). Muriel was a junior at Richmond Union High School (class '40) when she met dashing young Larry Pyle. They married in September, 1942, in Pecos Texas, while Larry was on a 24 hour pass from Fort Baker AAF Base. After the war, the couple moved to El Cerrito, where they raised their three sons and Muriel settled into the role of homemaker; a role that she felt was her dream job. After Larry's retirement, they traveled extensively throughout the western U.S., seeing the country and playing every obscure golf course they came across. Highly independent, Muriel was still living on her own, driving and playing bridge in her nineties. Health complications led to her moving to Pinole Senior Village, where she enjoyed excellent care and new friends, including her closest friends, Tom and Fume. Failing health resulted in her being briefly hospitalized several times over her last year, but each time she bounced back in good spirits and a positive approach. She slipped away from complications of a fall the day after playing cards with her friends, circumstances that would have met her firm approval. Muriel was predeceased by her devoted husband of 66 years and her siblings Florence and Bob. She is survived by sons Walt (Gloria), Tom (Stephanie) and Rick (Peggy), and grandchildren Bryan, Melanie and Malala.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020