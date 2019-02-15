Myra G. Pennington

May 22, 1930 - Jan. 9, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Myra was born in Tipton, Oklahoma and was a longtime resident of Fremont and Livermore, CA.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, William (Bill) H. Pennington, her twin sister Mary Jones, and her five other siblings. She is survived by her brothers-in-law Jim Jones and Jack Pennington.

Loving Mother of Kirk (Cathy), Glenn, Brad (Leslie) and grandmother of Erik, Darren (Sonia), Tyler, Paul (Noah), Aaron (Susan), and Christopher (Bryn). Aunt of 22 nieces and nephews. Always involved, she enjoyed being a Homemaker, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Boy Scout Patrol Mother, and participating in the PTA. She loved to travel and was a member of the Livermore Springtown Ladies Golf Club for 40 years.

Always a great team, Myra and Bill built two homes with their own hands and raised a loving family. They accomplished more in their lives than they ever thought possible. Myra lived a long and good life. No Memorial will be held at her request.





