Myra Harrison
June 22, 1924 - January 29, 2020
Pleasant Hill, California
Myra Honegger (Holliday) Harrison passed away in the late afternoon of Wednesday, January 29th, 2020. The cause of death was a rupture of her well-used, 95-year-old, aorta.
Although this is sad news please take comfort in the knowledge that Myra passed peacefully, quickly, and with loving support by her side. We held her hand and spoke with her to the end.
Born on June 22nd, 1924 in Oakley, California, Myra was the daughter of Arthur Honegger and Myra Holliday Honegger. She is survived by her daughter Leanna Ogilvie and son Geoffrey Harrison, their extended families, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Myra had many fond memories of growing up in the rural farming communities of Oakley and Brentwood. She worked hard and played hard with her brothers William, Art and David on the family farm and almond processing business. In spite of the Depression and WWII it was a good life in the prosperous rural family.
Many of the friends she made in the community of her youth stayed close throughout her life. She loved California, and all those people, deeply.
Myra married Eugene (Gene) Harrison in 1947. Their marriage lasted until Gene's passing in 2006.
Myra and Gene lived and worked in many locations, both domestically and internationally. They established long-term friendships everywhere they lived. However, their love for California, and their family and friends there, led them back permanently in the early 1980's.
We will not attempt to recite Myra's history here. Those close to her know it well. If any are interested in details, please visit the Martinez Historical Society or the East Contra Costa County Historical Society Museums. The history of many local families, and the life of the times in California, will be revealed to you.
We know that family and close friends will miss Myra greatly. We also know that Myra would not abide with much grieving. She would want us to go out, get to work and do something positive, creative and constructive for the world. So, let's all do that in her honor.
Myra's memorial service will be a private affair. Please do not attempt to send the family flowers or gifts. If you feel the need to do something, please donate to a charity that helps needy children anywhere.
Myra held a special place in her heart for children everywhere. I know, for I was lucky enough to be one of those children, as were my sister, my cousins, and many dear friends that will read this.
Please accept our sincere gratitude for all your love and friendship towards Myra for all these many years. I know she returns it to you with all her heart.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020