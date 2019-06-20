Myra Jean Gaudet

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Myra Jean Gaudet passed away peacefully at the age of 77 years after a five-year battle with cancer.

A native of Berkeley, Myra wore many hats throughout her life: daughter, mother, wife, friend, volunteer, switchboard operator in the Richmond Shipyards, and travel agent. However, her favorite was the party hat she wore as the owner of the 5th Amendment in Oakland, a jazz & blues club she opened in 1986 & operated for 19 years.

Myra is survived by her children, William Gaudet (Amanda), Andrea Gaudet (Jeffrey), and Erica Hughes (Dylan), by her grandchildren, Elizabeth, William, Jack, Genevieve, Margot, and Alexander, by her three great-grandchildren, and by her faithful cat, Demi. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Edmund Bertrand Gaudet. Myra's sharp wit, keen sense of humor, strong opinions, and generous heart will be remembered fondly by her family and dear friends.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2:00 - 5:00 p.m at Sunset Cemetery & Mortuary in El Cerrito. A Funeral Service will be held the following day on Friday, June 21, at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial donations in memory of Myra may be made to Berkeley Humane.





