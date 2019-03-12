Myrna Diann Cheney

Aug. 7, 1941 - Feb. 26, 2019

Resident of Danville

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Myrna Cheney, loving wife and mother of two children and three grandchildren passed away at the age of 77. After an epic 10-year battle, our beloved, fierce yet humble and elegant Viking warrior succumbed to ovarian cancer. Born August 7, 1941 and raised on a farm in Wadena, Saskatchewan, the crowned "Carnival Queen" of Yorkton's "Ice Review of '62" served as Wadena High School's majorette, played clarinet and was the pianist for the town's sextet. Myrna went on to earn her nursing degree from Yorkton General Hospital. In 1963 she married Dennis Cheney and moved to San Francisco, where she pursued her nursing career. In the years following, she raised her son Michael and daughter Cari in Danville, and enjoyed international travel with her family. After raising her children she returned to work as a nurse which included annual visits to Central America. There, she volunteered to assist in providing surgical corrections for indigent children with cleft lip and palate. Myrna was instrumental in establishing the California Symphony. She worked tirelessly to raise funds for the symphony from its inception until 2010, and, along with her husband, provided generous financial support. Her philanthropic generosity extended to the Cancer Support Community, the John Muir Health Foundation, American Red Cross, , Salvation Army and other local charities. Myrna was a long-term member of the women's 18-hole golf group at Diablo Country Club. She was a force to be reckoned with on the golf course and the bocce ball court at Diablo, and proud recipient of best costume awards in several Halloween golf tournaments. Her greatest accomplishments in life were her children and three grandchildren. She is survived by husband of 55 years, Dennis, sister Ivy (Jack), several nieces and nephews, son Michael (Noel), daughter Cari (Donny), and grandchildren Nate, Lila and Mia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Support Community. Services will be private.





