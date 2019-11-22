|
|
Myrna Louise Pike
Feb. 6, 1930 ~ Oct. 6, 2019
Bay Area Resident
Pike, Myrna Louise Johnson, age 89, of California and Minnesota, passed away peacefully on 10/6/19. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Douglas Pike, her parents Wallie and Sigrid Johnson, and her sister Carolyn Mulvihill. Survived by her children Andrew Pike, Victoria Pike Bond (Paul Bond), Ethan Pike (Nancy Leou), grandchildren Olivia and Emma Leou Pike, sister Constance Johnson, niece Kristin Southey, nephew Thomas J. Mulvihill, and many dear family members and friends. Myrna was born on February 6, 1930 in Cokato, MN. She graduated from Dassel High School in 1948 & from the University of Minnesota with a degree in journalism in 1952. She married Douglas Pike at Mt. Fuji, Japan in September 1954. A celebration of life ceremony with family & friends will be held in Minnesota in the coming months.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019