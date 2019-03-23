Myrnaloy Roberts Bowman

December 22, 1940 ~ March 8, 2019

Resident of Pleasant Hill, California

Myrna was born in Memphis, Tn. Her family moved to Richmond, Ca., where she grew-up with her older sister, Betty Lucille. After graduating from Richmond Union High School, she attended Kaiser School of Nursing in Oakland, and became a Registered Nurse. She worked at a number of hospitals, before earning a Masters Degree in nursing from UCSF. Subsequently, she taught in Kaiser School of Nursing, and then taught in the Chabot College nursing program in Hayward.

She married Ray (Bill) Bowman in 1963. In 1967, she gave birth to twin boys, Michael and Steven. Each of the boys weighed over 8 lbs.

Besides caring for people, Myrna loved to sing. As a little girl, she sang in church, and later in school choirs. As an adult, she sang solos and concerts, and sang with a number of choral groups, including The San Francisco Symphony Chorus for 24 years. Once she wrote a modification to the prelude the "Sound of Music" musical. "My heart is blessed by the sound of music, My heart wants to sigh like a chime that flies From a church on a breeze"

Her passing was the result of a head injury in 2017, and subsequent seizures. She is survived by her husband, Bill, their sons, Michael and Steven (Jennifer), and grand children, Ben, Olivia, and Scott.

It was a "wonderful world" to Myrna, and she did what she could to make it wonderful for others. Thank you to Myrna for her caring nature, her beautiful voice, and her ever present sense of humor.

There will be a memorial service on March 30, at 2 p.m., at the Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church, 49 Knox Dr., Lafayette.





