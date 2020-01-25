|
|
Myron Perry
Dec. 22, 1926-Jan. 15, 2020
Livermore
Myron graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven, CT. He joined the Navy and served in WW2 in the Pacific, and later was recalled for the Korean War. Myron served aboard the Wisconsin, Fanshaw Bay, PC587 and PCS1384 as a quartermaster. After honorable discharge, he worked as a metallurgist at the Livermore National Lab and then began a career selling Allstate Insurance.
Myron was predeceased by his wife of almost 69 years, Edith Perry, who passed away a month prior to his own passing. Myron is survived by daughters Barbara Blankenship (Dean) of Enterprise, AL and Phyllis Looney (Ed) of San Ramon.
He also leaves behind granddaughter Katie and grandson Matthew along with two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Military honors service at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon will be held February 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Reception at Cattlemens in Dixon will follow after service.
View the online memorial for Myron Perry
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 25, 2020