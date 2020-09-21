Myrtle Beatrice EdgerlyJanuary 2, 1931 - September 5, 2020Resident of OaklandMyrtle Beatrice was born on January 2, 1931. Her parents were Beatrice and Neville Smith. She was primarily raised from the age of two in the city of her birth, Alexandria, Louisiana, by her maternal grandparents.Myrtle's life changed forever in the Summer of 1947, when she travelled to Oroville, California, to visit her mother, her sister, Ruby and step-father, Jessie. To her dismay, she was told that she would not be returning to Alexandria for her senior year of high school. It was a very traumatic year for her in more ways than one. 1947 was also the year she met her future husband, Leo Edgerly. Two months after she graduated from high school, she and Leo married on July 18, 1948.Myrtle and Leo's love produced four children: Leo, Jr., David, Deborah and Dana. They were married for fifty-six years. It would not be an exaggeration to say that she loved her husband and children more than she loved herself.In addition to taking care of her family, she worked at Alameda County's Fairmont Hospital for thirty-seven years as a food service supervisor.Myrtle loved to dance, to shop and to get dressed up, but most of all she loved her family. When she died on the evening of September 5th, she was greeted in heaven by her husband, Leo, Sr., her son, David, her granddaughter, Erin, and a host of Edgerlys, Prudhommes and Smiths.Myrtle's legacy of love continues in the persons of her children Fr. Leo, Jr., Deborah, and Dana, Sr.; her daughters-in-law Jeannette and Sandra; her son-in-law Frank; her grandchildren Daria, Blair, Gewana, Frank, Rochelle, Billy, Dana, Jr. and Martell; her grandson-in-law Johnathan II; her great grandchildren Alanis, Johnathan III, Donovan, Jeremiah, Nehemiah, Kevonae and Amari; her sisters Ruby and Betty; and too many extended family members to mention.Visitation and Viewing will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center, 2540 Church Ln. San Pablo, September 24th, 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, September 25th, 11:00 am also at St Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center. Interment immediately following.