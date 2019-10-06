|
|
Myrtle Lillian Rakstad Cutright
Former Martinez, California Resident
Myrtle Lillian Rakstad Cutright, 100 years old, of Lewisburg, WV, previously of Martinez, CA, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.
She served in the WACs (Women's Army Corps) from 1943 to 1945 during WWII, as a link trainer, teaching pilots simulated instrument flying.
In 1948, she moved to Martinez and became a beautician. She attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Walnut Creek, CA.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Cutright; a step son, Robert J. Cutright; and a daughter-in-law, Nellie D. Cutright.
She is survived by a step son, Charles W. Cutright (Mary) of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Tom (Linda) of Martinez, Bobby (Nancy) of West Point, UT, Steven (Angel) of Needles, CA, Scott of South Carolina, and Tamara of Alderson, WV; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service with her ashes and interment will be in the Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary in Lafayette, CA, at 10:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Myrtle Lillian Rakstad Cutright
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019