N. Wayne Phillips

May 29, 1926- July 9, 2019

Pleasanton

N. Wayne Phillips (born May 29, 1926) passed away peacefully July 9, 2019 in Livermore, California. He was born in Beggs, Oklahoma and spent childhood years in Sedona, Arizona, Anaheim and Bakersfield, California. In High School he was known for his genial personality and his baseball skills (even trying out for a major-league baseball team). He was in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II and upon returning from the war he dated and married Betty Kindell. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary.

After the Navy Wayne went to work for Western Electric (later Pacific Bell/ATT) and worked in Bakersfield, Fresno, and Dublin, California before retiring and moving to the Sonora/Twain Harte area where they lived until 2015 when they moved to Pleasanton. Wayne is survived by wife Betty, daughter Susan Reid, son David Phillips (daughter Nancy Robertson passed away in 2016), daughter Dao Nyguen-Lentz, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Wayne was a sweet,honest, honorable man with a great sense of humor. He was often found laughing to himself; when asked what he was laughing at, he would respond, "I'm just happy to be alive".

He was active in the community and always willing to help someone in need (Boy Scouts, helping with construction projects for friends and neighbors, etc.).

He loved time with his grandchildren, fishing, camping, and travel with his beloved wife. The grandchildren have fond memories of traveling in the RV on fishing trips to uppermost Northern California, Oregon, Yellowstone. Son-in-law George Reid considered Wayne a great father-in-law, confidante, and friend.

Graham-Hitch Mortuary Inc. (Pleasanton) is managing the arrangements.





View the online memorial for N. Wayne Phillips Published in East Bay Times on July 25, 2019