Nadine D. Ancillotti

April 30, 1941 – April 19, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Nadine Ancillotti was born in Oakland, CA to Caesar and Denise Ancillotti. She is survived by her sister Audrey and brother-in-law Jim O'Donnell. Nephews: Kevin and Sean (deceased). She attended Fremont High School and graduated from Holy Names University.

Nadine was a teacher in grade school. She traveled and studied languages abroad particularly Italian and French. She was also dedicated to her family, friends and especially to her two nephews Sean and Kevin. She was a bright, thoughtful, adventurous, and generous person. Nadine was struck down early in life with schizophrenia and spent much of her time in care facilities. Initially she came home often. Special thank goes to Lee Labrie and Emelie Sanchez at Crestwood Manor, Fremont. Contributions may be made to NAMI Contra Costa, 2151 Salvio Street Ste. V., Concord, CA 94520 or . A private family celebration will take place in the future.





