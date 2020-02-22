|
Nadine Reid
7/18/1932 - 1/7/2020
Nadine Matteri Riise Reid passed away after a short illness with family by her side. She was a native of Richmond, CA. She lived in Pinole, CA for 30 years and then moved to Rancho Cordova to live with her granddaughter and family.
She worked and managed Western Girl in Oakland. After retiring she was still very involved in the community; Member of Pinole Planning Commission, Design Review Board, President of AARP Pinole branch, member of the Common Wealth Club, and many other committees.
She was a loving wife to deceased husband Henry "Dick" Reid, loving mother to deceased son Richard Riise. She leaves behind her grandson Michael Riise and granddaughter Briana Rude and 4 great grandchildren Ricky Riise, Nick Riise, Kadence Rude, and Donny Rude Jr. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Service will be held 11:00 am on February 24, at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020