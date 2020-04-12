|
Nanci Kramasz
Nov. 18, 1931-April 6, 2020
Concord
Nanci Marie Kramasz (Busha) passed away peacefully at home this past Monday. She was given a year to live 5 years ago, but she wasn't having it. She fought bravely and stubbornly, as hard and for as long as she could. Her courage, demeanor, and positive outlook through it all was truly inspiring.
Nanci was born in Marinette, Wisconsin and was raised in Milwaukee. It was there that she met her future husband, Joe. They married in 1951 and remained married for almost 70 years, until Joe's death in 2019. The Bay Area was their chosen destination after Joe was stationed at Treasure Island in the service. They built their forever home and moved to Concord in 1963. Soon after, they started their successful electronic manufacturing business, with Nanci running the office and Joe running the manufacturing.
In addition to her professional life, Nanci was an avid seamstress, making most of the clothes she wore. But her passion was her 5 sons, and her home. She made herself into a world class homemaker before turning 25, and won Mother of the Year an unprecedented 67 years straight. In 1980, she was promoted to the role of Busha, at which, of course, she excelled. Then again in 2006, she graduated to Great Busha, or Boosh, for short.
Nanci was always easy to love with her accepting warmth, her infectious smile and her always positive outlook. She is already sorely missed by the multitude of folks whose lives she touched over the years simply by being her.
She is survived by her four sons, a bunch of Grandkids and a few Great Grandkids. She has now joined Joe and their youngest son, who passed away in 2003. Her desire was to be cremated and to have her ashes scattered over the ocean, which will be done. A portion of her remains will be reunited with Joe, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
We will hopefully have a celebration of life one day in the not too distant future. In the meantime, donations can be made by hugging the people you love and telling them that you do love them. Please do it often and never take their presence for granted.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020