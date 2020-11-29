1/1
Nancy Ann Norton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ann Norton
September 17, 1933 - November 20, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Nancy passed away peaceful after a long illness. She was born and raised in Pittsburg, California to Joseph and Patrina (Billeci) Ferranti. Nancy attended schools in Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg High School. After high school, Nancy went to work for United States Steel, retiring after 28 years of service. In 1952 Nancy married the love of her life, Melvin Lee Norton, they were married for 43 years. Nancy was a parishioner of the Queen of The World Church in West Pittsburg, a member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, the Pittsburg Historical Society and the Sons of Italy in Brentwood California. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Lee, parents' Joseph and Patrina Ferranti, and brother Anthony Ferranti. She is survived by her sister Frances Scott of Antioch, nephews Patrick Scott and wife Evelyn of Antioch, Joseph Ferranti and wife Doreen of San Jose, Anthony Ferranti Jr. and wife Arleen of Los Angeles and several grand nieces and nephews. There will be a private ceremony for the family at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch and a mass for Nancy to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Nancy's name to charities of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved