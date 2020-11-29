Nancy Ann NortonSeptember 17, 1933 - November 20, 2020Resident of Antioch, CANancy passed away peaceful after a long illness. She was born and raised in Pittsburg, California to Joseph and Patrina (Billeci) Ferranti. Nancy attended schools in Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg High School. After high school, Nancy went to work for United States Steel, retiring after 28 years of service. In 1952 Nancy married the love of her life, Melvin Lee Norton, they were married for 43 years. Nancy was a parishioner of the Queen of The World Church in West Pittsburg, a member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, the Pittsburg Historical Society and the Sons of Italy in Brentwood California. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Lee, parents' Joseph and Patrina Ferranti, and brother Anthony Ferranti. She is survived by her sister Frances Scott of Antioch, nephews Patrick Scott and wife Evelyn of Antioch, Joseph Ferranti and wife Doreen of San Jose, Anthony Ferranti Jr. and wife Arleen of Los Angeles and several grand nieces and nephews. There will be a private ceremony for the family at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch and a mass for Nancy to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Nancy's name to charities of your choice.