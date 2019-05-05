Nancy Barbara Tierney

Jul. 1, 1936 - Apr. 29, 2019

Resident of Moraga

Nancy Barbara Tierney peacefully passed away on Monday April 29, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette, CA surrounded by her four children.

Nancy Barbara Holish was born July 1st, 1936 and spent the first half her childhood in Chicago, Illinois. She retained very happy memories of Chicago including her family filled neighborhood and roller-skating to school. When she was eleven years old her family relocated to Tucson, Arizona where she attended St. Joseph's Academy and graduated from Tucson High School. Nancy earned her Bachelors of Science in Business Administration in 1958 from the University of Arizona where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society.

After college she moved to Los Angeles and worked as a fashion buyer for the May Company department stores. Friends introduced her to John Francis Tierney, they wed in Tucson on June 24, 1961. John and Nancy were residents of Moraga, CA for over 50 years, where they raised their family.

Nancy enjoyed years of tennis at the Orinda Country Club and playing Bridge with her circle of close friends. One of her favorite activities was walking the Lafayette-Moraga trails. Nancy was an accomplished seamstress and taught fashion design at the Art Institute of San Francisco. Nancy and John loved to travel and have joyful memories of many trips exploring Europe, Asia, and Africa. An avid reader, Nancy enjoyed years of book clubs and writing summaries of her favorite books. She was also a dedicated and active member of Saint Monica's Catholic Church, St. Mary's College Guild, and the organization Shoes that Fit. Nancy was a wonderful cook and a loving and enthusiastic "Nana" to her 9 grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Tierney, her brother Jim Holish of Flagstaff, Arizona, and her children Jill Marie Aller, Matthew Tierney, daughter-in-law Rebecca Tierney, D.J. Tierney, daughter-in-law Tina Tierney, John Tierney and her nine grandchildren and her nine nieces and nephews.

Nancy leaves a legacy of devotion and love of family and faith in God that her family embraces and will strive to perpetuate for generations to come.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 10:30am at Saint Monica's Catholic Church, 1001 Camino Pablo Moraga, CA 94556. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to either: The Monastery of Discalced Carmelite Nuns; Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph 68 Rincon Road, Kensington, CA 94707. or The - Donate3.cancer.org.





