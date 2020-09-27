Nancy BybeeNov. 6, 1922 - July 11, 2020Loma Linda, CAMom was born in Los Angeles to Edward (Fig) and Lillian Arrington (Arnie) Leaf. She was the Great-Granddaughter of Harrison Gray Otis, founder of the Los Angeles Times.Mom was happily married to Frank F Bybee for 32 years until his death in 1975. They loved camping with the family and had many fun adventures. Salton Sea was a favorite destination for fishing, boating, and camping.After WWII Mom and Dad settled in Bloomington, CA and remained there until Dad's death in 1975. Mom then moved on to take care of her Mother in Martinez, CA. She had a green thumb and her gardens were always beautiful. She loved to cook and preserve using what she grew. Mom cherished reading, (Clive Cussler was a favorite), and occasionally she wrote her own stories and Poetry.Mom is survived by Mike (Donna) Redondo Beach, Pat (Nancy) Fairfield, Sally (Mike) Rialto, and Kelly (Chuck) Rodeo. A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as the current situation allows. She will be greatly missed.