1/1
Nancy Bybee
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Bybee
Nov. 6, 1922 - July 11, 2020
Loma Linda, CA
Mom was born in Los Angeles to Edward (Fig) and Lillian Arrington (Arnie) Leaf. She was the Great-Granddaughter of Harrison Gray Otis, founder of the Los Angeles Times.
Mom was happily married to Frank F Bybee for 32 years until his death in 1975. They loved camping with the family and had many fun adventures. Salton Sea was a favorite destination for fishing, boating, and camping.
After WWII Mom and Dad settled in Bloomington, CA and remained there until Dad's death in 1975. Mom then moved on to take care of her Mother in Martinez, CA. She had a green thumb and her gardens were always beautiful. She loved to cook and preserve using what she grew. Mom cherished reading, (Clive Cussler was a favorite), and occasionally she wrote her own stories and Poetry.
Mom is survived by Mike (Donna) Redondo Beach, Pat (Nancy) Fairfield, Sally (Mike) Rialto, and Kelly (Chuck) Rodeo. A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as the current situation allows. She will be greatly missed.


View the online memorial for Nancy Bybee

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved