|
|
Nancy L. Ott
March 20, 1936 - March 19, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Nancy L. Ott passed away of natural causes in San Leandro on March 19, 2020, just one day shy of her 84th birthday. She left a legacy of kindness and generosity – always able to take someone in need under her wing. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Nancy spent most of her adult life in California. She was the owner of Nancy L. Ott Income Tax for over 40 years. She was active in the CA Association of Enrolled Agents and taught tax classes for many years. Nancy's interests included Native American artifacts, archeology, craftwork, and reading. She was always successful at fishing to the chagrin of her companions. Nancy enjoyed celebrating all occasions both large and small. Her family and friends celebrate the example she set for us. Nancy is survived by her brother Edward Lampton and sisters Lynne Stamper and Barbara (Babs) Wootan. Nancy was very proud of her children Teresa Maloon, Richard Ott (), Gregory Ott, and Eric Ott. Also, her 6 grandchildren Amy, Daniel, Katherine, Anna, Gabrial, and Teagan, along with 8 great grandchildren. Memorial Services TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
View the online memorial for Nancy L. Ott
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020