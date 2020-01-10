|
Nancy Dill
March 14, 1932 - December 31, 2019
Pleasant Hill
Ms. Nancy E. Dill died peacefully on December 31, 2019 in Pleasant Hill, California.
Born in Queens, New York on March 14, 1932, Nancy was the only child of Barney Fink of Batesburg, SC and Florence Ferguson Fink of NYC. She had a small, but very tight-knit family who she adored. Nancy is survived by her daughter Kathleen Dill of Vallejo, CA; her grandson Spenser Dill, his wife Danielle Moore Dill, their daughters Claire and Zoey of Albany, CA; and her daughter-in-law Erla Warr, of Edmond, OK. Her one great sadness was the 2007 passing of her son, Robert Dill.
Nancy graduated from Forest Hills High School in Queens and attended Adelphi U. in Garden City, NY. She married S. Leland Dill, had two children, and dedicated herself to her family. Once her children were grown and she divorced, she returned to college. Nancy graduated Pi Gamma Mu, International Honor Society in Social Sciences from Montclair State U. in Montclair, New Jersey. She was a proud member of the Phi Mu sorority.
Throughout her life, Nancy contributed wholeheartedly to her local and extended communities in NJ and later in CA. In Livingston, NJ, she was a member of Saint Peter's Episcopal Church. She was a Troop Leader for the Cub Scouts, and served as both a Troop Leader and National Delegate for the Girls Scouts of America. Nancy was a member of the Parent Teacher Association and served a term as PTA President. She also served as president of her local chapter of the Women's Club. Once her children were grown, Nancy worked as an office manager for a financial advisor.
In 1993, Nancy moved to Rossmoor in Walnut Creek, CA, and fully embraced that community. She was a member and past president of The Connection, a networking organization within Rossmoor. She served as Coordinator for the Entry 9 neighborhood, and was a member of Rossmoor Friends of Animals. She also joined the Walnut Creek chapter of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks. Nancy loved playing cards and mahjong with friends, and attending social events at St. Anne's church. She also enjoyed theater, attending many productions at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, Cal Shakes in Orinda and the SF Opera.
Nancy was an active Democrat who volunteered as an election precinct worker. She participated in marches on Washington against nuclear arms and for women's rights. Locally, she participated in Occupy Wall Street demonstrations and cheered on family members who attended Bay Area Women's Marches. Nancy was a contributing member of various organizations over her lifetime, including the National Organization of Women, Save the Children Foundation, Scientists Against Nuclear Energy, Green Peace, the American Civil Liberties Union, and Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation. This last organization was especially dear to her heart, as she was a lifelong lover of both dogs and cats. Her dogs Whimsey and Foster and cats Cocoa Bean and Toffee gave her great joy.
Nancy lived the last two years of her life at Carlton Senior Living in downtown Pleasant Hill. She made friends, enjoyed the live music and games, and very much appreciated the care provided by the staff.
Nancy requested her ashes to be scattered in the Pacific. A memorial luncheon will be held for family and friends; the location and date TBA.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020