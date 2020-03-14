|
|
NANCY GUSTAVSON HENDRICKSON
April 23, 1937 - March 2, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito and Los Altos
Nancy Hendrickson, 82, died peacefully in hospice care on March 2 in Los Altos, CA, her daughters by her side. She was 82. Born Nancy Barbara Gustavson on April 23, 1937, in Brockton, MA, she was raised in Connecticut, the only child of Ellen (Anderson) and Edwin Gustavson.
Nancy graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford in 1955, and received a BS in Home Economics from Framingham State in MA, in 1959. She then completed an internship in Dietetics at Mills College in Oakland, CA. She retired from the West Contra Costa County Unified School District in 2002, after serving more than 20 years in Special Education and Reading Intervention.
Nancy met the late Yngve Gust Hendrickson through a single adults group at St. Michaels Lutheran Church in Berkeley. They were married April 4, 1964 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hartford, CT, spent 53 happy years together, and had two daughters, Joyce Ellen and Kristine Ann. Nancy was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, AAUW, California Retired Teachers Association, and a past president of Madera PTA. She was passionate about women's education, enjoyed entertaining family and friends, and loved trips to Lake Tahoe.
Nancy is survived by her daughters Joyce Roe, her husband David and their children Carl and Linnea of Danville, CA; and Kristine Hendrickson, her husband Niels Smaby and their daughters Kendra and Annelise of Palo Alto, CA; sister Christine Dahl and her husband Arthur of NY; sister-in-law Linda Eckblom of CT; and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother Carl Eckblom.
The date and time for a Celebration of Life will be set when the COVID-19 threat subsides. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Shepherd of the Hills, an AAUW scholarship fund, or the West Contra Costa Retired Educators Scholarship Fund.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2020