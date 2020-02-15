|
Nancy Hollingshead Dec. 18, 1956 - Feb. 8, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Nancy Hollingshead announces her passing on February 8, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. Nancy was a longtime resident of Pinole for over 46 years before moving to Vallejo in 2002. She was a caring, loving and unique woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Nancy is survived by her loving daughter, Melissa Lessley and her son-in-law Joshua. Her siblings: Pamela Hollingshead, Mike Hollingshead (Linda), Lisa Woodfin (John), Julie Jackson and her fur babies Jessie and Sweetie. She was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny and her parents Erma Hollingshead, Gene and RaeJean Hollingshead. The family will be having a private memorial. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020