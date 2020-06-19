Nancy J. Wehr
1936 - 2020
Nancy J. Wehr
August 20, 1936 - June 14, 2020
Resident of Alameda
Nancy passed away peacefully at home in Alameda where she was a resident for 64 years.
She was Secretary at Chipman Middle School for over 15 years. After retiring she enjoyed traveling, most especially to Lahaina with her husband Bill and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of PTA, Alameda Junior Women's Club and a Board member of the Alameda Junior Golf Club. Nancy also was a volunteer at the Alameda Hospital Auxillary.
Nancy was proceeded in death by their son David. She is survived by her husband Bill of 64 years, daughters Mary Elkins (Kevin) of Gig Harbor, WA and Diane Basker (Jim) of Crockett, CA and their grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew, Hannah and Sam Elkins and Tyler, Brandon and Adam Basker
Donations may be made to Alameda Junior Golf Club, #1 Clubhouse Memorial Road, Alameda, CA 94501. For further information call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDF-745).


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 16, 2020
Time and prayer are the keys to healing pain. I offer you both. 1cor1:3,4
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
