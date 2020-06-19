Nancy J. WehrAugust 20, 1936 - June 14, 2020Resident of AlamedaNancy passed away peacefully at home in Alameda where she was a resident for 64 years.She was Secretary at Chipman Middle School for over 15 years. After retiring she enjoyed traveling, most especially to Lahaina with her husband Bill and spending time with her grandchildren.She was a member of PTA, Alameda Junior Women's Club and a Board member of the Alameda Junior Golf Club. Nancy also was a volunteer at the Alameda Hospital Auxillary.Nancy was proceeded in death by their son David. She is survived by her husband Bill of 64 years, daughters Mary Elkins (Kevin) of Gig Harbor, WA and Diane Basker (Jim) of Crockett, CA and their grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew, Hannah and Sam Elkins and Tyler, Brandon and Adam BaskerDonations may be made to Alameda Junior Golf Club, #1 Clubhouse Memorial Road, Alameda, CA 94501. For further information call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDF-745).