Nancy Jane Wintzer Lisa
March 8, 1931 - September 29, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Nancy Lisa, long-time resident of Antioch, CA passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Nancy was born in Livermore, CA to Arnold and Teresa Wintzer. In 1959 she married Patsy Lisa and they raised three children, Richard, Annette and Patrick.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Teresa Wintzer, her brother Richard Wintzer and her son Patrick Lisa. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Patsy Lisa, her son and daughter-in-law Richard and Kelly Lisa, daughter Annette Lisa (Larry), granddaughter Brittany Lisa Fair (JT) and granddaughter Taylor Lisa.
Nancy attended Mills College in Oakland, CA before taking a job with U.S. Steel where she worked for 12 years, she then took time off to raise her children and once they were grown, she began working for the Antioch Unified School District as a Special Education Aide retiring in 1995. Nancy enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends out of state, going to the family cabin, going to Fort Bragg to visit close friends, researching her father's family who were settlors in the Fort Bragg area as well as her mother's family who were from San Salvador. Nancy was very talented as an artist and learned to play the piano by ear and would sing as loud as she could. Nancy loved to tell stories to her children and grandchildren about being a princess. She enjoyed astrology and reading palms and loved all animals especially cats and bunnies. She loved to have fun and laugh and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
The family would like to thank Marina Cruz for her exceptional care in her last few weeks. The family wishes that donations be made to Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of their choice
in lieu of flowers.
Family and friends are invited to the funeral services at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery in Antioch, CA on October 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. View the online memorial for Nancy Jane Wintzer Lisa