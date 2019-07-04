Nancy Jean Cotton

Resident of Concord, California

Nancy Jean Cotton was born in Harrisburg, PA, on May 9th, 1935. She attended Catholic High School in Harrisburg, and while in high school, she participated in community theater, excelling in lighting and production. She met her husband when she was thirteen, and he was fourteen: it was love at first sight. They were married for fifty-four years.

She and Bill came to Oakland, CA, in May 1963 and moved to Concord on February 15th, 1965, where they settled and raised their two sons: Billy and Charlie. Billy (Maddie) and Charlie (Vonnie) gave Nancy and Bill four beautiful grandchildren: Andrew, Ryan, Brennan, and Samantha.

For many years, Nancy worked as an adjuster for Allstate and Nationwide Insurance Companies, and wherever she worked, she was well liked because of her vibrancy and good humor. She loved all genres of music, and she frequently sang wherever she was. Sometimes it would tip off people that Nancy was nearby because they would hear her sweet, melodious voice.

A friend once said that when Nancy died, St. Peter would know right away that Nancy was coming because she had the voice of an angel!

A memorial service will be held for Nancy on Saturday, July 13th, at 1 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, 199 Brandon Rd, Pleasant Hill. The family requests a donation in memory to .





View the online memorial for Nancy Jean Cotton Published in East Bay Times on July 4, 2019