Nancy Jeanne Adair Little
March 19, 1959 – May 20, 2020
Resident of San Ramon
Nancy J. Little (Adair), age 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2020, at Stanford Health Care - Valley Care Hospital in Pleasanton after surviving breast cancer for nineteen years.
Nancy was born in Palo Alto on March 19, 1959, to William and Patsy Adair. She graduated from Irvington High School in Fremont in 1977, and received a degree in Business Administration with highest honors from Ohlone College in 1997. In May of 1980, Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Jay Little. The couple welcomed two children into their lives, a son and daughter, in December of 1984, and August of 1986, respectively. On May 10th, Nancy and Jay celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of the California Genealogical Society and enjoyed photography, reading, and art, particularly painting and mosaics. Nancy had a competitive spirit and was an avid bowler, an activity she engaged in with her family of all generations. She could also often be found challenging her friends and family to a friendly game of Scrabble or Words with Friends.
Nancy was a spiritual woman and developed a deep love for global travel. Despite receiving a stage IV breast cancer diagnosis in 2010, Nancy continued to travel the world with family and friends, most recently traveling through Europe with her husband, and visiting Italy, Greece, France, Ireland, Scotland, England, and Spain.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jay Little; her son and his wife, Craig and Courtney Little; her daughter and her daughter's husband, Janelle and James Darnell; and her brother and his wife, James and Sherry Adair. Nancy is predeceased by her parents, William (1996) and Patsy Adair (2003); and her sister, Victoria Adair (2007).
Nancy will be laid to rest at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Fremont along with her parents, grandparents, and sister. The memorial service will follow at a later date to be determined and announced due to COVID-19. The family has kindly requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation, which may be located at https://hersbreastcancerfoundation.org/.
