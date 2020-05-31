Nancy was one of my dearest friends in which we shared a friendship for over 30 years . When I think of Nancy , I immediately think of these things about her: Caring, sweet, kind, generous ( I dont think she ever went on a trip without sending me a postcard and gift) and very loving towards her family and friends. She was always so genuine and happy for me with anything good in my life. She also wAs always by my side if there was anything bad too in my life. I will miss you my friend Nancy , for the rest of my life. Thank you for enhancing my life with your friendship. I will remember your laugh always, and I will never forget your strength you have shown all of us. I enjoyed every fun thing we did together. You definitely were fun, and always up for anything .❤ You my sweet friend always. Love, Susan Moore

