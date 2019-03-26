Nancy Keele

July 16, 1932-March 20, 2019

Moraga

Nancy was born in Portland Oregon to Petra and Conrad Derring. Petra was born in Norway and Conrad was born in a German colony in Russia. They both came through Ellis Island and ended up in Portland Oregon where they had five children.

Nancy and her husband Tom met in high school and were married after graduation in 1951. Nancy was a secretary for an Insurance company and Tom worked in a grocery store. After a few years and two children, they moved to Eugene Oregon. Tom pursued an education and Nancy looked after the children and took care of the home. Upon graduation and a teaching job in Eugene for Tom, they had their third child. Nancy was content with taking care of the children and home while Tom was busy teaching and coaching. Nancy had a delight in many activities and made friends easily. Nancy was a great cook. She sewed most of the girls clothes when they were young and she attended all of their activities. The family moved many times as Tom pursued his coaching career. Along the way Nancy pursued many activities like oil painting and Hula while living in Hawaii. She had a zest for her Norwegian ancestry. She attended the annual Norway Day in San Francisco for many years. Nancy loved cooking Norwegian and German dishes. Just before her husband retired Nancy received a Preschool teaching certificate. She taught at the preschool at Berkeley Presbyterian Church. After they both retired Nancy and Tom traveled to many places of interest like Norway, Germany, Finland and Israel. Nancy had a lifelong personal relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ starting with Sunday school in her early years then teaching Sunday School and Bible study in her adult years. She was active in her local church until Alzheimers disease prevented her from attending any longer.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 68 years Tom Keele, her sister Shirley Stauber and Brother Roy Derring. She is also survived by her three daughters Laura Paea, Linda Chahine and Radhe Heidi Lesny, 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Nancy's life on March 30th at 2pm at Willow Spring Community Church , 1689 School Street, Moraga. CA.





