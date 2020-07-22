Nancy Louise (Silla) Smith
March 15, 1946 - June 30, 2020
Resident of Vallejo, CA
Nancy Louise (Silla) Smith of Vallejo departed this earth on June 30, 2020, at the age of 74, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 15, 1946 to Joe and Betty Silla, she was the eldest of three. The family moved to Lafayette where Nancy grew up and graduated from Acalanes High School.
Apart from a few years living out of state after marrying, Nancy lived her whole life in the Bay Area where she worked many years in retail sales. Nancy had a great sense of humor, was very fun loving, and dressing up for Halloween was one of her favorite things to do. Always very creative and giving, she loved making gifts for family and friends. She also had a passion for cooking.
Above all else, Nancy's greatest pride and joy in life was her family. She was most proud of her two sons, Michael and Darin Meadows whom she dedicated herself to raise as a single mother.
In addition to her sons, she is survived by her husband, William Plummer; her sister, Christine (Russell) Smith; brother, Stephen (Barbara) Silla; nephews, Bryan, Chad, Landon and Colin; grandchildren, Destinie, Alexxus, Trynnity, Keirnan and Tobias; and great-granddaughters Nora and Romie.
Nancy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, or to the charitable organization of your choice. No services will be held. View the online memorial for Nancy Louise (Silla) Smith