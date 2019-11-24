|
Nancy Lucille Lastra
Nov. 15, 1937 - Oct. 30, 2019
Martinez
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Lastra on October 30, 2019 at age 81. Nancy was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Floyd & Loretta Tilly and was the oldest of 5 children. Her parents moved the family to Santa Barbara, CA in 1951. In 1956 she married her high school sweetheart Barry Lastra and had three children. Barry & Nancy moved to Concord in 1969 where she raised their children. After the children were grown Nancy moved to Martinez and worked at Chevron for eight years followed by a 20-year career with JC Penney, retiring in 2006.
Nancy enjoyed spending time every week with her friends playing bunco at the Concord Senior Center and Friday luncheons at the Pleasant Hill Senior Center. She loved spending time with her family, especially her "silly sister" Dian and rooting on her beloved Green Bay Packers.
Nancy is survived by her children David (Melisa Wood) Lastra, daughter Dian (Brian) Miller, son Dennis Lastra, grandsons Kevin (Ryann) Kuiper, Alex (Amanda) Kuiper, Daniel Lastra, Michael McClellan (Kate) and six beautiful great-grandchildren.
We will miss her greatly but celebrate her life knowing she is now forever free on the wings of a butterfly.
TraditionCare Mortuary
www.traditioncare.com
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019