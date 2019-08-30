|
|
Nancy Marilyn Cotteral
Nov. 14, 1934 - Aug. 14, 2019
Resident of Moraga
Nancy (Carlson) Cotteral passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the age of 84 at her home in Moraga. She is survived by her 2 children, Sharon and Russell, her brother David and their families.
Nancy was born in Berkeley and raised in Lafayette, then resided in Moraga. Alongside her late husband Jack, Nancy devoted her life to music, building many relationships through local choral groups and 60+ years of piano teaching. Nancy and Jack both grew up in the Lafayette United Methodist Church, and were lifelong members of the choir. They sang with the Festival Opera and the Diablo Valley Masterworks Chorale and often attended the SF Opera and Symphony. Nancy sang and travelled for many years with the Oakland Symphony Chorus.
Nancy's passion for music left a lasting impression upon all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Lafayette United Methodist Church, 955 Moraga Road, Lafayette, CA 94549, -reception following.
Donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Lafayette United Methodist Church.
View the online memorial for Nancy Marilyn Cotteral
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019