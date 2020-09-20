Nancy May PottsFeb. 23, 1932 - Sept. 8, 2020Resident of Castro ValleyNancy May Potts entered peacefully into rest in Hayward, California on September 8, 2020. She was 88 years old.Born February 23, 1932 in Berkeley, California to parents Charles and Agatha Wilson, Nancy graduated from Presentation High School in Berkeley, California. In adulthood she worked as a homemaker, raising her children and caring for her community. She enjoyed golfing and sewing, and was a long-time member of the St. Joachim Women's Guild.Nancy is survived by her children Kathleen Soller (Al), Donna Davies (Ian), and William Potts (Janice); grandchildren Kimberly Tanimoto (Soller), Jennifer Gross (Davies), Brian Soller, Kevin Davies, Alex Potts, Joseph Potts and Daniel Potts; and great grandchildren Killian, Ethan, Ellie, Hugo, Carter, Bill, Olivia, Ruth, Margo and Aiden. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Charles Joseph Potts, on April 27, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her sister Sally Ferdinandi (Wilson).Nancy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, California. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will take place at a later date.Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 135 Main Street, # 1030, San Francisco, CA 94105 or Catholic Charities East Bay, Development Department, 433 Jefferson Street, Oakland, CA 94607.