Nancy Nicole Dupuis TennysonFebruary 17, 1947 - February 21, 2020Resident of Sacramento, CANancy was born in Oakland, California to James Bergman Dupuis and Nancy Jane Taylor Dupuis. After a sudden illness, she was surrounded by her loving family, husband John, son Wesley and mother Nancy when she passed away.Nancy's family moved to Orinda in 1953 where she attended Sleepy Hollow, Pine Grove and graduated from Miramonte High School in 1965. She was a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a teaching credential. She taught at American Legion High School and in the San Juan District in Sacramento. She later became Director of Family Ministries at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Church, a position from which she retired. She was an honorary canon of the Episcopal Diocese of Northern California. After her retirement she was the volunteer leader of the church-supported ministry to the Leataata Floyd School, providing food, clothing and reading guidance for the students.At the time of her death, Nancy was a member of the Vestry at Trinity, President of the Arden Park Garden Club, a member of Acalanes Chapter, NSDAR, Gypsy Trader Antique Club, an ardent quilter, scrapbooker and hostess of many formal teas.She was predeceased by her brother, Daniel James Dupuis, in 1996 and her father, James, in 2003. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Dupuis of Orinda, husband, John Goodson Tennyson of Sacramento, son, Wesley James Tennyson, wife, Domenica and grandson, Tanner John Tennyson of Burbank.Remembrances in Nancy's name may be made to the Floyd School Project or Trinity Youth Ministries, c/o Trinity Cathedral Church, 2620 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento CA 95816.A virtual memorial service will be held August 1, 2020 at 11 am. PDT. It will be live-streamed at: