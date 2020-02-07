|
Nancy Patricia Cruz
Feb. 9, 1943 - Nov. 5, 2019
Fremont
Nancy Cruz, a longtime resident of Fremont, CA passed on November 5, 2019, after a serious fall. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she made Fremont her home for many years. Her ashes were scattered upon the ocean she loved on December 5, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters: Kimberly Ferguson of Colorado and Tiffany Pouliot (Terry) of Tracy, CA. Her grandchildren: Allegra Ferguson, Shontalee Cruz, John Hodges, Jr., September and Shaylah Pouliot. Her brother Ron Pender and sister Becky (Gary) Sniffen-Gober of Pine Mountain, CA.
Her memorial service will be held at Unity Walnut Creek – 1871 S. Geary Rd. Walnut Creek 94597, - Sunday, February 9 at 3pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020