Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
1871 S. Geary Rd.
Walnut Creek, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Patricia Cruz


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Patricia Cruz Obituary
Nancy Patricia Cruz
Feb. 9, 1943 - Nov. 5, 2019
Fremont
Nancy Cruz, a longtime resident of Fremont, CA passed on November 5, 2019, after a serious fall. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she made Fremont her home for many years. Her ashes were scattered upon the ocean she loved on December 5, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters: Kimberly Ferguson of Colorado and Tiffany Pouliot (Terry) of Tracy, CA. Her grandchildren: Allegra Ferguson, Shontalee Cruz, John Hodges, Jr., September and Shaylah Pouliot. Her brother Ron Pender and sister Becky (Gary) Sniffen-Gober of Pine Mountain, CA.
Her memorial service will be held at Unity Walnut Creek – 1871 S. Geary Rd. Walnut Creek 94597, - Sunday, February 9 at 3pm.


View the online memorial for Nancy Patricia Cruz
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -