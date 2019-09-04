|
Nancy Peterson
Oct. 23, 1933 - Aug. 25, 2019
Oakley
On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Nancy Peterson, loving mother of four children, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Nancy was born in Lowville, NY, the first of three children.
Nancy joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 where she met and married Elmer Peterson in 1954. They raised their four children in various duty stations before settling in San Pablo in 1966.
Nancy became a dedicated volunteer at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Pinole and served the church and the community in several roles. She graduated from Cal State Hayward and began a career in the senior care industry.
Her greatest joy was her garden backyard, centered around a stunning waterfall. Nancy loved to watch visitors explore and admire her amazing oasis.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, and her brother, Richard. She is survived by her sister, Joan, her four children, Jeff, Jan, Jill and Jaye, her nephew and niece, Michael and Cindy, her grandchildren, Staci, Rachelle, Alicia, Jeremy, Matthias, Joshua, and McAuley, and her great grandchildren, Kailey, Sierra, Nathan, Skylar, Kael, Karson, Kayde, Ayla, and Remy.
A funeral service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in El Sobrante, on September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Nancy will be laid to rest at Rolling Hills Memorial Park following the service. Donations, in lieu of flowers, are requested for VITAS Hospice Community Connection, or for Shepherd's Gate.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019