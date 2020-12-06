Nancy PittmanMarch 12, 1937 - November 24, 2020Former Resident of Walnut CreekNancy Pittman, née Weisend, passed away peacefully into God's loving arms on November 24, 2020 at the age of 83. Nancy was born in East Cleveland, Ohio to Florence Weisend, née Engel and John Harry Weisend (both deceased) on March 12, 1937. Her family moved to the San Francisco East Bay when she was young. She was raised in Concord, then in Danville, California where her step father James Weisend built a home.Nancy was the eldest of four children. She attended California State University, Sacramento, where she earned a teaching credential and met her future husband, Francis "Frank" Pittman. They were married for 48 years until his passing in 2008. They raised their five children in Danville and were actively involved with Saint Isidore Catholic Church and school.Nancy was a loving mother and dedicated herself to her children. She was a homemaker for much of her life and enjoyed sewing and cooking, but most of all, she loved talking! She had a caring and genuine interest in getting to know everybody that she met. She loved throwing parties and was happiest when the house was full of family and friends. In the mid-1980's she enjoyed getting back into education by substitute teaching at Carondelet and De La Salle high schools in Concord, California. She was dearly loved by many, and will be greatly missed.Nancy is survived by her half brother Robert Weisend, his wife Cynthia and their children; her half sister Mary Nourse, née Weisend, her husband Kenneth "Rich" Nourse and their children; the daughter of her brother, Thomas Weisend (deceased); and her children and grandchildren: Anne Pittman; James Pittman, his wife Abbey and their daughter; Mary Van Wyk, née Pittman; Elizabeth Walker, née Pittman, her husband Howard Walker and their children; and Kathleen Goldt, née Pittman, her husband David Goldt and their children.Due to the broad COVID-19 pandemic gathering restrictions, a private service will be held with burial at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Lafayette, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's name to Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose, California, or to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County.