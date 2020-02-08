|
Nancy Shepherd Hudson
Resident of Alamo
Nancy Shepherd Hudson passed away on January 22, 2020, at the age of 91. She passed beautifully and peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren and so much love.
Nan and her younger brother Bill moved with their parents, William and Zoe Shepherd, from the mid-west to northern California in the 1930s, where Nan found her home and would spend the rest of her life. She attended Stanford University through which she met many lifelong friends, including her husband Lawrence Hudson, and was always very involved as an alumnus and supporter of Stanford. Nan and Larry married in 1950 and spent their first years of married life in Oakland. They then moved to Alamo where they raised three children. Nan loved her home in Alamo and was there for over 63 years. She also took wonderful care of her yard and very much enjoyed creating beautiful arrangements with flowers and plants from the yard.
Nan loved to be busy and gave of herself wholeheartedly to many people, places and causes. She was active in the local community and school board. She and Larry belonged to Diablo Country Club since they arrived in Alamo, with her playing tennis and he a prominent golfer. She became involved early on with the Lindsay Wildlife Museum and was on the Board for many years, Nan was also very involved with the Junior League and the John Muir Health Foundation. Nan was a member of a small but very successful women's local investment club and she enjoyed spending many hours studying the stock market. She also loved reading, playing bridge, the symphony, discussing world events and above all bringing people together. Nan loved to entertain at their home for business, friends and family.
Nan was preceded in death by her daughter Susan Hudson Fox, who passed away of ALS in 1994, her husband Larry, who passed away in 2006, and her brother Bill, who passed away in 2016. She is survived by her other two children Jeff Hudson and Tracy Weaver, and her children's spouses Claudia Hudson, Don Fox, and Jim Waddell. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses: Katie (Mohamad), Kyle (Alyssa), Stephanie (Ted), Blair (Brittany), Chase (Mia), Kent and Suzy. Nan was blessed to know and love six great-grandchildren: Ameena, Samira, Hassan, Kate, Clara, and Hayes. Their time with her was short but incredibly special.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lindsay Wildlife Experience, 19311st Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94597, the John Muir Health Foundation, 1400 Treat Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 or ALS Association Golden West Chapter, 28632 Roadside Dr.#173, Agoura Hills, CA 91301.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2020