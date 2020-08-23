Nancy Telford GaroutteMay 25, 1942 - June 12, 2020Resident of Anaheim, CANancy Garoutte passed away peacefully with her family by her side June 12, 2020. She grew up in Oakland, CA. and graduated from Oakland High School, Class of 1960. She was the daughter of John and Julia Telford.Nancy went on to Heald's Business School, eventually working over thirty years in the United States Bankruptcy court system. While in Oakland she met and married her life partner, Robert Garoutte in 1964. They settled in Anaheim, Ca.She leaves behind husband, Bob and her two daughters, Sarah Ann Holt, and Julia Elizabeth Wooten. She also leaves 4 grandchildren: Brandon Wooten, Westley Wooten, Jacob Holt, and Jordan Holt. She has two sisters, Susan Telford Smith, Danville, CA. and Robin Telford Meehan, Aiken South Carolina, along with cousin Penny Sprague-Barnes of Broken Arrow, Ok. and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was a life-long Raider fan. She was very active in a committee that supported Marine and Navy families.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. The family requests that any donations be made in memory of Nancy Garoutte, to the Anaheim 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Adoption Committee, Baby Basket Fund, 154 Jerrilee Lane Anaheim, Ca. 92807.