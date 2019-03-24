|
|
Naoma Watkins
Oct. 16, 1919 ~ Mar. 19, 2019
Resident of Antioch, CA
Naoma Dolores Watkins, 99, of Antioch, CA, passed away March 19, 2019.
She was born in Caraway, AR on October 16, 1919. Naoma graduated from Central High School.
She was married to Alvis Reuben Watkins for 65 years (May 19th).
Naoma had a career as a homemaker for her five children. She was an extraordinary mother and seamstress. She enjoyed country music, baking pies and cakes and loving her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Carl E. Smith, Charlotte Scardino, Dale Watkins, Denny Watkins, and Keith Watkins; grandchildren Boyd Smith, Deanna Harrison, Denise Koch, Paul Watkins, Alicia Gregory, Arianne Hagwood, Sarah Fitzhugh, John Watkins, and Maria Alexander; great grandchildren Anthony Smith, Joey Smith, John Harrison, Jacqueline Ottaviano, Bethany Smith, Jacob Alexander, Jasmine Alexander, Tommy Jean Hagwood, Emily Fitzhugh, and Elias Smith; great great grandchildren Maisie Harrison, Austin Smith, Andrew Smith, and Arron Smith.
Visitation will be from 4pm until 7pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Brentwood Funeral Home 839 1St St., Brentwood. Funeral services will be 10am Saturday, March 30th also at Brentwood Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.brentwoodfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Naoma Watkins
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019