Naomi Cogen Zipkin

Walnut Creek, CA

Naomi died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 12. Born September 25, 1926 in New York City, she moved to California to attend UC Berkeley, and made the Bay Area her home. She was married for 58 years to her husband, Nate, who predeceased her in 2008. Naomi leaves behind 3 children, Nancy, Roger, and Peter, son-in-law Rex Dunn and 4 grandchildren (Adam, Laurel, Lexi and Stephen). A lifelong advocate for children, families, and education, Naomi built thriving early childhood education and parenting programs at Linda Beach Preschool in Piedmont, Valley Parent Preschool in Danville and later at Los Medanos College, where she served on the faculty for over 20 years.

She supported children's causes with various local community agencies, including the Bay Area Crisis Nursery, First Five Contra Costa, and the Concord Child Care Council. She served on Contra Costa County's Family and Children's Trust (FACT) for many years. She worked tirelessly to ensure that local funding of agencies which support families in Contra Costa County remained secure, including the Child Abuse Prevention Council, Crossroads High School, and Ujima Services among many others. Her many accomplishments reveal nothing of the profound impact she had on the people who made up her community.

A two-time survivor of breast cancer, she remained in good physical and great cognitive health until her death. She loved music, travel, and discussing politics and philosophy up until the final days of her life. She never missed an opportunity to show people she cared about them, nor did she miss an opportunity to vote. She often told her grandchildren that she hoped her legacy would be that "she made a difference". Without a doubt, she did.





