Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home
3665 Telegraph Ave.
Oakland, CA 94609
510-654-8558
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home
3665 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2808 Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA
View Map
Naomi Esther Coleman Chenier AGE 101 Years Old Resident of Derwood, MD Slipped away Saturday afternoon, Feb. 9, at Casey House, Montgomery Hospice, in Derwood after a hard-fought battle with pneumonia. Beloved homemaker, teacher, & Oakland-Berkeley, CA resident for nearly 50 years, Naomi moved to Maryland to join her daughter after the death of husband Theo Chenier 26 years ago. She is survived by son Ted (Pam) of Anchorage, AK, daughter Donna, grandson Trey of Seattle, WA, granddaughter Monica of Boston, MA, loving nieces, nephews, & cousins; & by care-givers/daughters of the heart Anne-Marie King & Valerie Owens. Local visitation was held Feb. 14 in Silver Spring, MD. Family is bringing Naomi "home" & will receive friends on Mon. evening, Feb. 18, from 5:00 -7:00 PM at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, 3665 Telegraph Ave., Oakland. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Tues., Feb. 19th, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2808 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 4529 Howe St., Oakland, immediately after. Family requests that any contributions contemplated be directed to , although flowers also appreciated since Naomi loved them so. Fouche's Hudson F.H.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2019
