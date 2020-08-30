Natalie Loera MendezNovember 12, 1926 - August 11, 2020Resident of Oakland, CANatalie Loera Mendez was born in Oakland California on November 12, 1926, beloved daughter of Eloisa and Pedro Artalejo. Her husband Leopoldo Mendez preceded her in death on August 25, 2016 as well as her son Leopoldo Mendez Jr on May 23, 1976. She was the surviving sister of eight siblings. Natalie is survived by eleven children and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great, great, grandchild.She was born and raised in Oakland where she attended Prescott and St. Patrick's elementary schools. Attending McClymond's High School, then graduating from St. Elizabeth's in 1946. Loving music Natalie sang and played the piano beautifully. A memory that she loved to share was playing the part of Anastasia in the Cinderella play at St. Patrick's school in West Oakland.Natalie married the love of her life in September 1950. They were married 66 years. Natalie raised twelve children with the patience of a saint. She managed to keep her children on a schedule, she arose early and she retired late making sure that all were all provided for. Even after raising twelve children she also took care of her grandchildren. This was our mother always ready to help her children in whatever need they had.Our mother was an energetic walker well into her 90's. Her memory was phenomenal, remembering dates of all occasions and events throughout her life. Our Mom was very independent, when the rental they lived in was sold; she found a place for her and her husband to live in Brentwood, CA. She was in her 80's and she contacted a realtor and orchestrated the move. Her children were upset with her for not consulting them but, oh well. She was the parent and it gave her great satisfaction to make that move on her own. Good work Mom. She will be sorely missed.